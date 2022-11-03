New hotel-casino proposal on the Las Vegas Strip could fill void on resort corridor

New hotel-casino proposal on the Las Vegas Strip could fill void on resort corridor
New hotel-casino proposal on the Las Vegas Strip could fill void on resort corridor
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:21 PM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A proposal for a hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip got the green light from Clark County officials, though there is no timeframe for when construction could start.

The Clark County Zoning Commission approved a proposal from Tilman Fertitta and Fertitta Entertainment, which owns and represents Golden Nugget casinos, the Houston Rockets, and dozens of restaurant chains across the country. The prime real estate at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue currently has a shuttered strip mall, a former Travelodge, and an operating Mexican restaurant.

The proposal highlights 43 stories, 2,420 hotel rooms, 2,500 seat theater, 37,000 square foot gym and spa, a wedding chapel, 97,000 square feet of convention facilities, and an underground garage.

“We were pleased with Clark County Commission’s unanimous approval... However, this is just another step in our overall review and planning process. No firm decision has yet been made concerning our future plans,” said Executive Vice President of Development at Fertitta Entertainment Jeff Cantwell in a statement to FOX5.

Dr. Amanda Belarmino, assistant professor of the UNLV William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, explains why there could be a market for another property in the area-- which has become a hotbed for sports and live entertainment, surrounded by Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, and Michelob Ultra Arena.

“It would actually make a lot of sense to put another property there if the Tropicana is going to come out of the market,” Belarmino said, addressing rumors that a possible Oakland A’s stadium could be built on the iconic Vintage Vegas property.

“We know that there’s a lot of potential as we go forward with the Raiders and the Golden Knights, and then of course, with the Super Bowl,” she said.

Fans of Golden Nugget properties in Downtown Las Vegas, Laughlin and nationwide could provide a ready base of travelers looking for a Las Vegas Strip stay. “The Fertitta properties are very well established in other parts of the US. So those consumers that have the loyalty points that want to come to Las Vegas-- that would be an attraction for them,” Belarmino said.

Company representatives could not provide a timeline for demolition or construction. An attorney for the property promised that any construction would not interfere with Formula One projects or Resort Corridor roadwork.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

