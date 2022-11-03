Nevada maintains historically high credit rating

The State of Nevada has maintained its high credit rating
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has maintained an historically high credit rating, according to ratings from Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investor Services, and S&P Global Ratings.

In its ratings, Nevada was ranked as having a “stable outlook,” a distinction State Treasurer Zach Conine attributes to Nevada’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since 2019, our State has earned its highest credit ratings in history, thanks to strong fiscal management, replenishing our Rainy Day Fund, and the high investment returns generated by the Treasurer’s Office,” said Treasurer Zach Conine. “With these high credit ratings, we will save taxpayers millions of dollars, and create thousands of good-paying jobs building capital projects throughout Nevada.”

Both S&P and Fitch Ratings gave Nevada a AA+ rating, while Moody’s Investor Services an Aa1 rating. The three agencies gave their highest ratings in history for the state’s outstanding $1.2 billion in general obligation bonds.

The bonds that will go on sale Nov. 15 are as follows:

  • Series 2022D: $19.1 million - General Obligation (Limited Tax) Capital Improvement and Historic Preservation Bonds
  • Series 2022E: $6.7 million - General Obligation (Limited Tax) Natural Resources Bonds
  • Series 2022F: $4.7 million - General Obligation (Limited Tax) Open Space, Parks, and Natural Resources Bonds
  • Series 2022G: $5.7 million - General Obligation (Limited Tax) Safe Drinking Water Revolving Fund Matching Bonds
  • Series 2022H: $5.7 million General Obligation (Limited Tax) Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund Matching Bonds
  • Series 2022I: $4.9 million General Obligation (Limited Tax) Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund Leveraged Bonds

