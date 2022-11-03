Nevada Attorney General: Ford vs. Chattah

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sigal Chattah, a lawyer out of Las Vegas, is challenging incumbent Aaron Ford to be Attorney General for the next four years. She says she’s a better choice for Nevada.

“This Attorney General has not focused on victim’s rights,” said Chattah. “He’s focused more on protecting criminals through progressive justice policies.”

If she were to become attorney general, she says she’d put transparency first.

“The state belongs to the people. It doesn’t belong to the political elite. It doesn’t belong to the legislatures. It definitely doesn’t belong to administrative offices. They are there to serve us, the people. So when we have an issue with transparency, it creates a shroud of distrust within our government.”

Current Attorney General General says justice will remain his focus if re-elected.

“If you were to ask anyone in the office what our job is, they would say justice in any form you can contemplate,” said Ford. “Whether it’s criminal justice, economic justice, environmental justice, gender justice, racial justice, reproductive justice. These are all things we work on.”

One of the accomplishments he highlighted over the last four years was his office’s work on sex trafficking...

“We want to ensure that public safety is across the board, specifically in the area of sex trafficking. We’ve worked hard in that particular arena. So, we’re going to continue augmenting our efforts. Whether it’s getting victim advocates in this arena. Whether it’s by strengthening penalties against those who are engaged in the unlawful trafficking of humans.”

Ford says he’s the best choice for Attorney General because he understands the complexities of commercial litigation and the technical job of being an Attorney General.

He also says Chattah wouldn’t be the most effective defender of Nevadans.

“You want someone who’s gonna always look out for, appreciate, and defend the humanity and dignity of the entirety of the Nevada family. Every single one of us and I can say that at a minimum, the person running against me doesn’t appreciate my humanity, because she said I should be hanging from a *expetive* crane.”

Her response:

“I was talking about public corruption, I was talking about a failure to serve the public. As an official that is elected to serve the public, that is his job. When that statement was made, there was no racial context, there were no racial undertones. It was something that was said as in, “this is a publicly corrupt official. This is what we do to traitors.”

