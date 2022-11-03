Nearly $1 million headed to Nevada for improving air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly $1 million is headed to the state of Nevada to monitor and improve air quality in the Silver State.

The funds are handed out by the EPA through the Inflation Reduction Act and the American Rescue Plan.

“Nevada is facing worsening air quality as increased wildfires and carbon emissions pollute our air,” said Senator Rosen, who announced the funding Thursday. “I’m glad to announce Nevada will be receiving almost $1 million in federal funding to help Nevada’s communities better monitor air quality levels, address threats to worsening air quality, and help keep our air clean.”

The funding includes:

Over $213,000 for the Washoe County District Health Department to establish new state and local air monitoring systems in the western portion of Reno, which typically experiences the highest air pollution concentrations in Washoe County due to interstate transport and wildfire smoke.

Almost $100,000 for the Shoshone Paiute Tribes of Duck Valley to create its first-ever air quality monitoring system on the Reservation.

Almost $494,000 for the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Tribe to establish air quality monitoring for the Reservation and invest in staff training and capacity building.

$150,000 for the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe to focus on monitoring for multiple air pollutants and track changes in the severity of unhealthy air quality caused by increasing wildfires.

