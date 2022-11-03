Mobile Research Program visits UNR, aims to engage underrepresented communities

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A research program, known as “All of Us,” features a mobile exhibit that travels across the country to engage underrepresented communities, is visiting the University of Nevada, Reno campus.

The purpose of the program is to create more diverse health databases and allow for better, more specific approaches to patient healthcare.

Participating in the program is free and can take less than an hour to complete. Participants sign consent forms and then go into the their mobile lab unit to give blood and urine samples. By participating in the program, participants get the opportunity to learn more about their DNA and how it affects various categories.

“Number one, we teach them where they come from, like 400-500 years back, we also get to teach them if they have any traits, like allergies, and we look for 59 genes through our list, to see if you have any one of those genes and that can serve as information, and also we search for a big list of medication to see if your body reacts different to this medication,” said Reuben Campiño, Tour Manager with All of Us.

The program launched in 2018 and is sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. The ‘All of Us’ Journey Mobile Exhibit has visited more than 100 cities in 40 states, to connect with and get the underrepresented, represented.

To participate while the unit is in Northern Nevada, all you have to do is head over to right outside the UNR Student Union between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. from November 2nd to November 4th.

