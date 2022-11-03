Meet the candidates for Washoe County District 3 County Commission

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County District 3 seat will be open after Kitty Jung finishes her term. First-time candidates, Denise Myer and Mariluz Garcia are running for the District 3 position.

District 3 covers Sun Valley, Old Sparks, the area by The University, and Downtown Reno.

Denise Myer’s work background is in the airline industry. She is now a safety manager at a local distribution center.

“I am a long-time Nevadan. I have lived here since 1962. I love this place. Reno used to be one of those places nobody wanted to come to. They thought it was this horrible town and then our secret got out, so I want to maintain our beautiful city and keep it a place where people want to come,” Myer said.

Mariluz Garcia works for The University of Nevada, Reno. She holds a leadership position at the Dean’s Future Scholars Program.

“I’ve lived here for 24 years, and I am a mom and an educator, and I saw firsthand how families and businesses struggled during the recession and during the pandemic. I saw an opportunity for me to step up and help out and make sure people have the services they need,” Garcia said.

Both candidates understand the impact District 3 has experienced. Myer’s goal is to address senior care, homelessness, and housing. Garcia hopes to fight for continuing access and resources for our businesses, safe and healthy communities, and ensure quality education, they share what issues they would want to tackle first if elected,

“District 3 was arguably the hardest hit by the pandemic. These are working-class families that have really struggled during the recession and the pandemic. They really need someone who will be a strong leader to elevate those issues to the top,” Garcia explained.

“We want to make sure our senior citizens are taken care of,” Myer described,

“Lately, they’ve been having some of their privileges taken away like meal services they’re not delivering as many meals. Some of the transportation is not as available to them as it has been before, so that’s one of the issues.”

District 3 is one of the most diverse districts in the area, the candidates mentioned why they want your vote,

“We are grassroots. I intend to truly represent the voter that I want to be. I’ve been door-knocking, making telephone calls, talking to people, and finding out what their true issues are. Whether you are a Democrat or Republican, it doesn’t matter you need to get out and vote. Your vote is the voice to the government,” Myer said.

“My parents were both immigrants to this country from the Basque Country and from Mexico. I understand the value of hard work and I’ve dedicated my whole career to giving back. Everything I’ve done my entire professional career has been to uplift communities and to make sure that they have access to the resources that they need and that wouldn’t change as a county commissioner if elected,” Garcia said.

