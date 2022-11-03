Fatigue suspected in fatal crash east of Tonopah

The fatal crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 29
The fatal crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 29(Pixabay via MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:08 PM PDT
TONOPAH, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police say a crash east of Tonopah killed one person.

Their preliminary investigation found that on Oct. 29, a silver Toyota pickup was traveling east on US-6 when, due to suspected fatigue, the driver drove over the centerline, crossed the westbound travel lane and drove off the left side of the road.

The driver then overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to hit a reflective marker post. It then reentered the road and overturned.

41-year-old Levi Woodhouse of Ridgecrest, California was unrestrained and ejected from the truck as it overturned. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

