Election security dominates Secretary of State’s race

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ask Cisco Aguilar why he’s running for secretary of state and he may cite his experience as a business attorney and his ideas for making filings with the state office easier for small business owners.

“I’m an attorney. My friends are attorneys. They don’t need any additional revenue to support themselves. We should figure out how to allow small business owners to use the system themselves without hiring an attorney. I always say the secretary of state’s office should not require an attorney to deal with it. It should be simple. It should be logical and it should be self explanatory.”

Processing business license and incorporation filings IS a major function of the Secretary of State’s office, but this year all the attention is on its other duty--the state’s chief election office. The hangover from the 2020 election, The insistence by some that it was tainted by fraud has put the issue of election security on the ballot here and elsewhere.

The Republican candidate here in Nevada, Jim Marchant, has claimed Nevada’s elections have been fraudulent for years. He is a founder of a group of like-minded secretary of state candidates in other swing states.

“He has not presented a single source of evidence that is factual or true,” says Aguilar, and the courts have ruled against him continuously. But he continuously goes on this platform and lies to Nevadans which a huge disservice to us.”

Aguilar credits previous Secretaries of State, from both parties, for maintaining a system of secure elections and while the recent expansion of mail-in ballots was passed as an emergency measure during the pandemic, he says it fits in well with the Nevada lifestyle.

“Families and a lot of our working class individuals are working in a 24/7 economy. They are working 7 am to 7 pm, That’s a single shift. Or we have people working multiple jobs. If we go back to voting on a single day in November a lot of people are going to be disenfranchised from the ballot box because of their working situation.”

says he’s committed to maintaining the current system, he’s open to any improvements that still protect access to the ballot.

But there is one change he will propose immediately.

“The first thing I would do is introduce legislation to protect our election workers and our volunteers. I would make it a felony to harrass or intimidate an election workeror volunteer. Eighty percent of workers in the election field are women. Those are our daughters. Those are our wives and sisters. Those are our mothers. They are working hard every day to protect our democracy and make sure the system works for all Nevadans and to know that they are in fear of doing what they are doing for all of us makes me really upset.”

Note: We made repeated interview offers to Jim Marchant and received no response.

Other candidates for the office include Libertarian Ross Crane and Independent American Party candidate Janine Hansen.

###

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.