Eddy House and Lead Dog Brewing partner up for National Homeless Youth Awareness month fundraiser

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:48 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - November is National Homeless Youth Awareness month and Eddy House is one of the leading provider of services to homeless youth and young adults in Northern Nevada. Washoe County ranks highest in homelessness in the state and of all the homeless in the area, youth account for 1 in 10 of them.

CEO, Trevor Macaluso and marketing and events coordinator, Ana Hurt, stopped by Morning Break to remind businesses and organizations of the ways they can’t help raise money for the non-profit. During this month-long #GivingTuesday fundraising campaign, local businesses can volunteer to donate a portion of overall sales, take up a coin collection, or host a donation drive.

All the proceeds will help the Eddy House provide things like free meals, clothes, shelter, hygiene products and more.

You can also enjoy a fun kickback at Lead Dog Brewing Friday, Nov. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. Local food truck, 775 Eats, and live music from Reno artists will be there to celebrate the launch of a new beer called “Huesos de Perro,” a Mexican style lager. Local artist and relative of Eddy House’s founder, Hannah Eddy, designed the art for the special-edition beer. It will be available as a four-pack and on draft. One dollar from every pint and 4-pack of this beer will be donated to Eddy House.

The Lead Dog Brewing fundraiser lasts throughout the whole month of November so stop by and pick up your own “Huesos de Perro” 4-pack.

The Eddy House recently noted a rise in constituents requesting services, citing they’ve experienced record breaking numbers of young adults accessing their services. In 2021 the Eddy House served an estimated 374 youth and in 2022 they’re expecting that number to rise to 500.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Churchill County says two kids died in the crash over the weekend
Churchill County says 2 children die in UTV crash
Fatal crash graphic.
DUI crash in North Valleys kills passenger
The Reno Police Department responds to an incident on Shale Court in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 31, 2022.
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
A crashed vehicle is seen in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took...
Authorities crack down on two Reno sideshows, arrest nine
Robert Earl Anderson
Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries

Latest News

Human remains found near Shale Court have been identified as Carol Herrera
Remains near Shale Court identified
Lyon County logo.
Rural economies program coming to Nevada
CCNN Thanksgiving Food Drive
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada needs help filling Thanksgiving food baskets for families in need
Washoe County sample ballot
Washoe County extends voting hours