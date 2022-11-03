Eddy House and Lead Dog Brewing partner up for National Homeless Youth Awareness month fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - November is National Homeless Youth Awareness month and Eddy House is one of the leading provider of services to homeless youth and young adults in Northern Nevada. Washoe County ranks highest in homelessness in the state and of all the homeless in the area, youth account for 1 in 10 of them.

CEO, Trevor Macaluso and marketing and events coordinator, Ana Hurt, stopped by Morning Break to remind businesses and organizations of the ways they can’t help raise money for the non-profit. During this month-long #GivingTuesday fundraising campaign, local businesses can volunteer to donate a portion of overall sales, take up a coin collection, or host a donation drive.

All the proceeds will help the Eddy House provide things like free meals, clothes, shelter, hygiene products and more.

You can also enjoy a fun kickback at Lead Dog Brewing Friday, Nov. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. Local food truck, 775 Eats, and live music from Reno artists will be there to celebrate the launch of a new beer called “Huesos de Perro,” a Mexican style lager. Local artist and relative of Eddy House’s founder, Hannah Eddy, designed the art for the special-edition beer. It will be available as a four-pack and on draft. One dollar from every pint and 4-pack of this beer will be donated to Eddy House.

The Lead Dog Brewing fundraiser lasts throughout the whole month of November so stop by and pick up your own “Huesos de Perro” 4-pack.

The Eddy House recently noted a rise in constituents requesting services, citing they’ve experienced record breaking numbers of young adults accessing their services. In 2021 the Eddy House served an estimated 374 youth and in 2022 they’re expecting that number to rise to 500.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.