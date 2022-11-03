Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada needs help filling Thanksgiving food baskets for families in need

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two local organizations are teaming up to provide full Thanksgiving meals for families in our community, but they’re asking for the public’s help in making sure there’s enough food for everyone.

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada CEO, Marie Baxter, stopped by Morning Break to explain how you can donate some Thanksgiving staples and give families the holiday feast they deserve. CCNN and the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows are partnering together in this effort.

The Dolan Auto Group has generously purchased all of the turkeys for the baskets to be distributed at Catholic Charities Food Pantries. The rest of us are asked to donate enough sides to fill at least 1,500 baskets.

Items Needed to be Collected:

Instant Potatoes

Boxed Stuffing

Canned Green Beans

Canned Corn

Canned Turkey Gravy

Cornbread Mix

Canned Cranberry or Applesauce

Pudding Cups

If participants cannot provide the food physically, they can also donate cash of any amount online to help pay to purchase the items. The food drive will be in addition to CCNN’s annual Thanksgiving dinner in partnership with the Nugget.

And if you’re a family in need of a Thanksgiving food basket, you can pre-register by clicking here.

Businesses, civic and service groups, friends and families are encouraged to host a barrel, collect food items and volunteer to put baskets together. CCNN is asking all donations to be dropped off by Nov. 8 so the baskets can be prepared and distributed by Thanksgiving on Nov. 24.

To learn more about Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, click here.

