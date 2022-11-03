Carson City to begin Fall 2022 Open Burn Saturday

Permits will be made available starting Nov. 4, with burning set to start the next day on Nov. 5
Carson City Fire Department logo.
Carson City Fire Department logo.(Carson City)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:20 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Fire Department will be opening up its Fall 2022 Open Burn season this Friday.

Burning will be allowed from Nov. 5 to Dec. 4, dependent upon permit status and daily weather conditions.

The Department says the period gives residents the chance to get rid of accumulated weeds and yard debris. Carson City Fire will require a burn permit, however.

Permits will be made available starting Nov. 4, with burning set to start the next day on Nov. 5. Those permits can be found here.

You will need to click the notice for Open Burn. Upon doing that, you will be taken to a form you will need to print and have on your person when burning.

Permits are not available to those walking in.

