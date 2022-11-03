2 sex offenders arrested on felony charges during sweeps

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:41 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two sex offenders have been arrested on felony charges as part of a sweep of local sex offenders.

The specifics of those charges, as well as the names of those arrested, were not released.

The operation, dubbed Hocus Pocus, ran from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30, and was conducted by the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit and the Nevada State Police Parole and Probation unit.

The homes of 236 registered sex offenders were verified as compliant during the sweep.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says the operation was conducted in advance of Halloween trick or treating as a way to ensure the safety of families.

