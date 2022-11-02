Volunteers needed to turn Victorian Square into the magical 39 North Pole Village

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christmas magic will transform Victorian Square into the annual 39 North Pole Village Dec. 1-3.

Lisa Jansen from One Nevada Credit Union, one of the key sponsors, stopped by Morning Break to put out the call for volunteers who are needed to make this the ultimate Christmas destination in Reno-Sparks. Griswold Challenge entries are also being accepted. Deadline to enter is Nov. 26.

Volunteers can sign up to help with set up, event management or tear down. Click here to sign up online. This is also where you can sign up for the Griswold Challenge.

For more information about the 39 North Pole Village, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.