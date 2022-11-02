Polls show races remain tight in campaign’s final week

Ballot box
Ballot box(WGEM)
By Mike Watson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:29 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New polls show races remaining tight in the final week of the campaign.

A USA Today/Suffolk poll shows Democratic Gov. Steve Siolak and Republican challenger Joe Lombardo tied. Each candidate was backed by 43% of respondents.

The poll showed Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto holding an one-point edge over Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Cortez Masto got 45% support, with 44% backing Laxalt.

The poll included responses from 500 likely voters.

Polling from The Hill/Emerson of 2,000 likely voters shows Laxalt with a five-point lead over Cortez Masto. In that poll 51% supported the former attorney general, while 46% said they would vote for Cortez Masto.

That poll also showed Republican candidates holding leads in races for three of Nevada’s four congressional districts. Democratic Reps. Dina Titus and Susie Lee both trail their Republican challengers. Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford and Republican Rep. Mark Amodei both hold leads in their re-election bids.

