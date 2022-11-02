Police arrest man after hours long standoff in Sun Valley

Gustavo Mariscal Garcia Jr.
Gustavo Mariscal Garcia Jr.(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:53 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested after an hours long standoff in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 in Sun Valley.

Around 3:20 a.m., the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department was called to Renown Regional Medical center for reports of a battery with a deadly weapon and home invasion that had just occurred in Sun Valley.

The suspect’s vehicle was then located in the 5600 block of Sidehill Drive, and intelligence led investigators to believe the suspect was in a nearby residence.

A perimeter was then set up and SWAT and hostage negotiation teams were called in.

They attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but after their attempts were unsuccessful, SWAT entered the building and took the suspect into custody.

Gustavo Mariscal Garcia Jr. was charged with:

  • Kidnapping, 1st degree x2
  • Assault constitute Domestic Violence x1
  • Battery with a Deadly Weapon x1
  • Assault with a Deadly Weapon x1
  • Battery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon x2
  • Obstructing and Resisting with Use of Deadly Weapon x2
  • Burglary while in Possession of a Deadly Weapon x1
  • Preventing the report of a crime x2
  • Violation of probation x4

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Churchill County says two kids died in the crash over the weekend
Churchill County says 2 children die in UTV crash
Fatal crash graphic.
DUI crash in North Valleys kills passenger
The Reno Police Department responds to an incident on Shale Court in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 31, 2022.
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
A crashed vehicle is seen in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took...
Authorities crack down on two Reno sideshows, arrest nine
Robert Earl Anderson
Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries

Latest News

Dramatic Rise in RSV Cases in Washoe County
File photo of a catalytic converter
Arrests made in California for alleged multi-million-dollar catalytic converter theft ring
The new rules will apply in 2023
DMV making changes to classic vehicle insurance
Robert Telles appears in court on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Trial date set for politician in Vegas reporter slaying case