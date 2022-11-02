Police arrest man after hours long standoff in Sun Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested after an hours long standoff in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 in Sun Valley.

Around 3:20 a.m., the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department was called to Renown Regional Medical center for reports of a battery with a deadly weapon and home invasion that had just occurred in Sun Valley.

The suspect’s vehicle was then located in the 5600 block of Sidehill Drive, and intelligence led investigators to believe the suspect was in a nearby residence.

A perimeter was then set up and SWAT and hostage negotiation teams were called in.

They attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but after their attempts were unsuccessful, SWAT entered the building and took the suspect into custody.

Gustavo Mariscal Garcia Jr. was charged with:

Kidnapping, 1st degree x2

Assault constitute Domestic Violence x1

Battery with a Deadly Weapon x1

Assault with a Deadly Weapon x1

Battery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon x2

Obstructing and Resisting with Use of Deadly Weapon x2

Burglary while in Possession of a Deadly Weapon x1

Preventing the report of a crime x2

Violation of probation x4

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.