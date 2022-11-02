Plumas National Forest extends fire restrictions

QUINCY, California (KOLO) - The Plumas National Forest has extended its Stage 1 fire restrictions until Dec. 15, or until conditions allow.

They say the extension is because of extremely dry fuel conditions following extended unseasonably warm weather. They also say it will take several wet storms to restore fuel moistures and lower the fire danger.

The announcement comes in contrast to other areas reducing or lifting their fire restrictions, such as those in 11 western Nevada counties, and Inyo County.

Stage 1 restrictions mean campfires are only allowed in open designated recreation sites, listed below:

These are the open designated recreation sites (The U.S. Forest Center)

