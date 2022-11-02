Nevada to get $21 million for energy costs

President Joe Biden speaks during the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's 3rd Annual Independence...
President Joe Biden speaks during the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's 3rd Annual Independence Dinner in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced billions in funding for states to help lower energy costs this winter.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:38 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration will send the state of Nevada $21 million to deal with higher energy costs this winter.

As we reported earlier Wednesday, Biden will be sending $4.5 billion to states around the nation in a bid to lower their energy costs ahead of what is expected to be a winter plagued by higher energy costs.

The administration hopes the funding will go to help lower- and middle-income families.

