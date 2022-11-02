Nevada Army National Guard recruitment better than national trends

Sign at Nevada Army National Guard recruitment offices in Reno.
Sign at Nevada Army National Guard recruitment offices in Reno.(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:17 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fernley High School Senior Brooke Gonzalez gets a taste of what she’ll be doing the next six years of her life as she sits behind the wheel of a big transport truck at the Nevada Army National Guard in Stead.

She recently signed up for the Nevada Army National Guard and will eventually be driving trucks to transport personnel and supplies. She attended basic training in South Carolina last summer, and currently she gives one weekend a month to the guard.

Next year at this time she’ll be up at UNR as a freshman.

“So in January I know that my 17th birthday was near so it was like maybe I should join the guard,” says Gonzalez. “Maybe that could be a really huge benefit not only for me going to college, but also my parents,” she says.

Brooke says so far everyone in the guard has been helpful. They’ve answered her questions and getting behind the wheel of a transport truck while in the guard will be a great skill to undertake.

Recruiters are at her high school frequently and piqued her interest in the guard when she was a junior.

Many like she though are initially just interested in the college benefits.

“Often times though a lot of our soldiers when they first come in and say, hey I am going to do my first term get my college done and then you know six years later they are extending,” says recruiter Donald Goodballet, Nevada Army National Guard 1st Sargent. “They like our community they like what the guard stands for, what the Army National Guard stands for, and they want to serve,” he says.

The Nevada Army National Guard says it works hard to recruit men and women into their ranks. And that effort is paying off for them. At this time the Nevada Army National Guard is ranked second in the nation behind New York in terms of recruitment. That doesn’t mean they are at 100%. No one is. But the guard will take 95% when compared to other states.

Nationwide the Army guard will come up 6,000 recruits short by the end of the year.

While there are plenty of benefits, there’s also a commitment, and the guard finds itself competing with other industries for people. And only about 23% of 18-to-23-year-olds meet military requirements.

Nevertheless, bonuses, free college, marketable skills, and an opportunity to serve the local community await the man or woman who signs on with the guard.

https://nationalguard.com/select-your-state/NV

https://www.152aw.ang.af.mil/Contact/Recruiting-Retention/

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Churchill County says two kids died in the crash over the weekend
Churchill County says 2 children die in UTV crash
Fatal crash graphic.
DUI crash in North Valleys kills passenger
The Reno Police Department responds to an incident on Shale Court in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 31, 2022.
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
A crashed vehicle is seen in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took...
Authorities crack down on two Reno sideshows, arrest nine
Robert Earl Anderson
Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries

Latest News

A county election worker scans mail-in ballots at a tabulating area at the Clark County...
Nevada judge mulls Vegas-area vote handler partisanship case
President Joe Biden speaks during the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's 3rd Annual Independence...
Nevada to get $21 million for energy costs
Gustavo Mariscal Garcia Jr.
Police arrest man after hours long standoff in Sun Valley
Dramatic Rise in RSV Cases in Washoe County