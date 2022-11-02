Las Vegas investigative reporter’s murder caught on camera, shown to grand jury

By Kim Passoth
Nov. 1, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The murder of Las Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German was caught on camera. FOX5 obtained the shocking video through a public records request for the evidence presented to a grand jury.

German, of the Las Vegas Review Journal, was killed outside his home in September. Robert Telles, former Clark County Public Administrator is charged with the crime and awaiting trial.

FOX5 is choosing to not share the video of the murder itself, only the moments before and after.

Security camera video from a neighbor’s home across the street from German’s was recording the morning of his murder.

Prosecutors say a figure in orange in the video is Robert Telles seen walking to the side of German’s home.

At approximately 11:18am, the figure in orange walks to the west side of the victim’s home, through the side gate and into the backyard. Prosecutors say he was lying in wait for German.

At approximately 11:23am, five minutes later, the victim’s garage door opened, and German walked across the driveway toward the side gate. Seconds after German opened the side gate, investigators say Telles attacked.

In the video, two figures are seen through bushes in a struggle, one in bright orange, another in a light color.

The figure in orange then is seen running away.

Also, in the grand jury documents, evidence was found to be in the home of Telles when a search warrant was served.

Ripped up shoes (some parts in small pieces in a Ziplock bag), a straw hat also cut up, and a gray bag matching one carried by German’s killer.

Telles is accused of stabbing German to death because he was unhappy with his investigative reporting about him. Telles is scheduled to have a status check on his case in court Wednesday morning.

German’s death certificate was also in the grand jury documents. It lists his official cause of death as multiple sharp-force injuries.

