Frank talk: Community and law enforcement meet Thursday

Community and law enforcement leaders promote symposium(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:40 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Contact between the public and law enforcement often takes place in the worst of times under the worst circumstances. There’s often little opportunity for regular communication. Lack of understanding and trust follows and that can have serious consequences for all concerned.

The annual Symposium of Community and Policing was launched to help start those conversations and bridge that gap, And those who helped start it say progress was made. They also say there will always be more to be done especially between the minority communities and police.

“We need law enforcement to understand our community,” says Dr. Norris DuPree, a local psychologist and prominent member of the African American community, “How people interact, the coaches of our community and also to have relationships with people in our community too.”

“I think it’s an ongoing process,” adds Cesar Minera, Pastor at the Palabra de Vida Church. “It will continue an as the symposiums continue to happen I think we will tackle more subjects, more topics and it will continue to build those relationships and trust.”

The process was interrupted by the pandemic, but not abandoned and this Thursday, November 3, the symposium returns and with it, a chance for members of the public to have frank conversations with the officers who patrol their neighborhoods and respond to their calls. Local law enforcement officials say they’re looking forward to it.

“Maybe they had a bad experience,” says Sherriff Darin Balaam.. We want to hear about that. because on our end we want to improve it.”

“I hope the community will bring us some things that will make us uncomfortable that we can expand into dialogs about how we do somethings or why we do somethings and lead to a better avenue to how we can do some changes,” says Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth.

Tuesday some of those community and law enforcement leaders met with the press to talk about the aim and hopes for those conversations. They’ll do the same with the public this Thursday.

The symposum will be held 5:30 to 8 in the cafeteria of the new Hug High School on Sullivan lane. The public and whatever they want to talk about is invited.

