Family Time: Tips for keeping kids entertained on long road trips during the holidays

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:20 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether driving for a couple hours to get to Tahoe or for 8 hours to visit Grandma and Grandpa, lots of families are planning road trips this holiday season. Close confined quarters for hours at a time can foster the perfect conditions for stress and anxiety in both parents and kids. However, Nevada Moms has a list of ways to keep family members entertained, fed and rested.

Co-founder, Kacey Queen, stopped by Morning Break to share ways her own family survive long road trips. From activity books to kid-friendly podcasts to snacks perfect for eating in the car, there are lots of ways you can make the time memorable and even enjoyable.

Kacey Queen is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. Check out Nevada Moms’ website for a full list of great things to do throughout the state, and follow Northern Nevada Moms on Facebook and Instagram.

