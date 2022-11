RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eastbound Interstate 80 was closed Wednesday morning by crashes involving 6 semi trucks and one other vehicle.

Two people were injured, but Nevada State Police say all injuries were minor.

Investigators say weather was a factor in the crashes.

The road was expected to reopen between 7:00 and 7:30 a.m.

