Dramatic Rise in RSV Cases in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, cases increase across the country, the Washoe County Health District says it has seen a dramatic rise in cases here. It says in the last three weeks, cases of the respiratory virus have doubled each week. Fifty-four cases were reported last week and there have been 107 cases total reported in the last three weeks.

“In 2021, RSV cases were exceptionally high for the year, but compared to the same time last season, we’re seeing higher RSV numbers being reported now in Washoe County and we have had outbreaks in childcare facilities,” says Kevin Dick, Washoe County Health Officer. “So the fact that we are seeing higher levels occurring now than we did last year when we had more cases than normal is a cause for concern of what we may see coming.”

Dr. Reka Danko, Chief Medical Officer for Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, says this is the time of year when we start to see a rise in cases. It usually peaks in December and January. She says while RSV is the most common respiratory infection for kids under age 1, it can impact adults-- especially those who are elderly or immunocompromised or have underlying health conditions. She says if you’re concerned that someone you love has RSV, think about what their normal breathing pattern looks like. If they’re exhibiting breathing that seems off-- like it’s faster or more labored-- you should seek medical attention.

“We’d also like to let you know in the community that if you have concerns or are worried that your loved ones have RSV, please seek out, we are here to address those concerns,” she says.

She says the best thing you can do to protect your family is to practice the same precautions we used for COVID-19.

“During the COVID pandemic, our mitigation measures such as distancing, mask wearing, hand hygiene, washing those common touch surfaces led to a decrease in all respiratory infections, including RSV,” says Dr. Danko. “So we do know those mitigation measures work to prevent this infection.”

