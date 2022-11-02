DMV making changes to classic vehicle insurance

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada DMV has announced new changes to classic vehicle insurance are coming in 2023.

In an announcement Wednesday, the DMV says starting next year, owners of vehicles with Classic Vehicle, Classic Rod, or Old Timer license plates will be required to carry classic or antique vehicle insurance.

Owners who do not meet this requirement will have to get a different license plate style as well as an emissions test if needed.

According to the DMV:

You must show the Declarations page from your insurance policy as proof that the vehicle is covered by Nevada liability insurance that is specifically designated for classic or antique vehicles. You must submit this at your next renewal or at the time you first obtain plates.

The vehicle may not be used as general transportation, driven more than 5,000 miles per year or used in any commercial capacity

The vehicle may be driven in club activities, exhibitions, tours, parades or similar activities or for maintenance

Vehicles that meet these requirements are exempt from emissions testing if the owner also completes an Odometer Certification for Emissions Exemption Form (EC 018)

Renewals may be completed in person, by mail or by fax at (775) 684-4797. Complete a Payment Authorization Form (ADM 205) for mail or fax renewals. Original plates must be obtained in person.

The requirements apply to all vehicles with Classic Vehicle, Classic Rod or Old Timer plates regardless of location or whether they are subject to emissions testing.

A link to the plate styles can be found here. You can order in person at the DMV office, but you must bring the following:

Completed Application(s)

Any additional documentation listed on the plate application

Existing plates, if any

Current Odometer Reading

Nevada Evidence of Insurance

Passing Emissions Test if required for an initial registration or renewal.

More information can be found here.

