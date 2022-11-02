DMV making changes to classic vehicle insurance

The new rules will apply in 2023
The new rules will apply in 2023(Harrison Brenner | KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:39 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada DMV has announced new changes to classic vehicle insurance are coming in 2023.

In an announcement Wednesday, the DMV says starting next year, owners of vehicles with Classic Vehicle, Classic Rod, or Old Timer license plates will be required to carry classic or antique vehicle insurance.

Owners who do not meet this requirement will have to get a different license plate style as well as an emissions test if needed.

According to the DMV:

  • You must show the Declarations page from your insurance policy as proof that the vehicle is covered by Nevada liability insurance that is specifically designated for classic or antique vehicles. You must submit this at your next renewal or at the time you first obtain plates.
  • The vehicle may not be used as general transportation, driven more than 5,000 miles per year or used in any commercial capacity
  • The vehicle may be driven in club activities, exhibitions, tours, parades or similar activities or for maintenance
  • Vehicles that meet these requirements are exempt from emissions testing if the owner also completes an Odometer Certification for Emissions Exemption Form (EC 018).
  • Renewals may be completed in person, by mail or by fax at (775) 684-4797. Complete a Payment Authorization Form (ADM 205) for mail or fax renewals. Original plates must be obtained in person.

The requirements apply to all vehicles with Classic Vehicle, Classic Rod or Old Timer plates regardless of location or whether they are subject to emissions testing.

A link to the plate styles can be found here. You can order in person at the DMV office, but you must bring the following:

  • Completed Application(s)
  • Any additional documentation listed on the plate application
  • Existing plates, if any
  • Current Odometer Reading
  • Nevada Evidence of Insurance
  • Passing Emissions Test if required for an initial registration or renewal.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Churchill County says two kids died in the crash over the weekend
Churchill County says 2 children die in UTV crash
Fatal crash graphic.
DUI crash in North Valleys kills passenger
The Reno Police Department responds to an incident on Shale Court in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 31, 2022.
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
A crashed vehicle is seen in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took...
Authorities crack down on two Reno sideshows, arrest nine
Robert Earl Anderson
Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries

Latest News

Robert Telles appears in court on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Trial date set for politician in Vegas reporter slaying case
This Caltrans photo shows snowy conditions on the Donner Summit
Cold storm brings rain, snow, wind to California
Permits go on sale Nov. 14 at $5 a piece
BLM Carson City to open Christmas tree cutting permits
Family Time: Holiday Road Trips
Family Time: Tips for keeping kids entertained on long road trips during the holidays