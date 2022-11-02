BLM Carson City to open Christmas tree cutting permits
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City District of the Bureau of Land Management will begin selling Christmas tree permits starting Nov. 14.
The cost of each permit will be $5 and are valid from the day of purchase to Dec. 25. You can buy a permit online here. Search for Nevada, Carson City District Office.
When you buy a permit, you will be given a map as well as permit stipulations. One individual may not purchase more than 10 permits.
The permit will allow you to cut only a pinyon pine or juniper tree. Cutting any other tree species is prohibited.
Trees can be harvested on all Carson City District BLM administered lands, primarily in the Pine Nut Mountains between Carson City and Yerington, the Clan Alpine and Desatoya Mountains east of Fallon, and the Excelsior Mountains southeast of Hawthorne.
BLM will not permit the cutting of trees within wilderness study areas, and they urge people to be conscious of not cutting near city/residential areas.
Permits can also be purchased in person at these locations:
BLM Carson City District Office
5665 Morgan Mill Rd.
Carson City, NV 89701
Mon.– Fri. 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 775-885-6000
BLM-Nevada State Office-Reno
1340 Financial Blvd., Reno, NV 89520
Mon – Fri. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., 775-861-6500
Cal Ranch – Carson City
2035 N. Carson St., Carson City, NV 89706
Mon.-Sat., 8 a.m.–9 p.m., Sun., 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
775-461-2213
Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce
1477 US Highway 395 North Suite A (inside museum building)
Gardnerville, NV 89410
Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m./Closed 12-1 p.m.
775-782-8144
UNR Cooperative Extension Office-Fallon
111 Sheckler Rd., Fallon, NV
Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
775-423-5121
Middlegate Station
42500 U.S. Highway 50 (48 miles east of Fallon)
7 a.m. – 9 p.m., daily, 775-423-7134
Consolidated Agencies of Human Services-Hawthorne
924 5th St.
Hawthorne, NV 89415
Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 775-945-2471
