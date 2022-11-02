BLM Carson City to open Christmas tree cutting permits

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City District of the Bureau of Land Management will begin selling Christmas tree permits starting Nov. 14.

The cost of each permit will be $5 and are valid from the day of purchase to Dec. 25. You can buy a permit online here. Search for Nevada, Carson City District Office.

When you buy a permit, you will be given a map as well as permit stipulations. One individual may not purchase more than 10 permits.

The permit will allow you to cut only a pinyon pine or juniper tree. Cutting any other tree species is prohibited.

Trees can be harvested on all Carson City District BLM administered lands, primarily in the Pine Nut Mountains between Carson City and Yerington, the Clan Alpine and Desatoya Mountains east of Fallon, and the Excelsior Mountains southeast of Hawthorne.

BLM will not permit the cutting of trees within wilderness study areas, and they urge people to be conscious of not cutting near city/residential areas.

Permits can also be purchased in person at these locations:

BLM Carson City District Office

5665 Morgan Mill Rd.

Carson City, NV 89701

Mon.– Fri. 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 775-885-6000

BLM-Nevada State Office-Reno

1340 Financial Blvd., Reno, NV 89520

Mon – Fri. 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., 775-861-6500

Cal Ranch – Carson City

2035 N. Carson St., Carson City, NV 89706

Mon.-Sat., 8 a.m.–9 p.m., Sun., 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

775-461-2213

Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce

1477 US Highway 395 North Suite A (inside museum building)

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m./Closed 12-1 p.m.

775-782-8144

UNR Cooperative Extension Office-Fallon

111 Sheckler Rd., Fallon, NV

Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

775-423-5121

Middlegate Station

42500 U.S. Highway 50 (48 miles east of Fallon)

7 a.m. – 9 p.m., daily, 775-423-7134

Consolidated Agencies of Human Services-Hawthorne

924 5th St.

Hawthorne, NV 89415

Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 775-945-2471

