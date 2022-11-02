Arrests made in California for alleged multi-million-dollar catalytic converter theft ring

File photo of a catalytic converter
File photo of a catalytic converter(Arizona's Family)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:34 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KOLO) - People in California and seven other U.S. states have been arrested in a sting against a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring.

Arrests, searches, and seizures took place in California, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, and Virginia. 21 people across five states were arrested and or charged for their role in the conspiracy.

32 search warrants were also executed, resulting in the seizure of millions of dollars in assets, including homes, bank accounts, cash, and luxury vehicles.

“With California’s higher emission standards, our community has become a hot bed for catalytic converter theft,” said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert for the Eastern District of California. “Last year approximately 1,600 catalytic converters were reportedly stolen in California each month, and California accounts for 37% of all catalytic converter theft claims nationwide. I am proud to announce that we have indicted nine people who are at the core of catalytic theft in our community and nationwide.”

In eastern California, a 40-count indictment was returned against nine defendants, charging them with conspiracy to transport stolen catalytic converters, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and other related charges.

Brothers Tou Sue Vang and Andrew Vang, as well as Monica Moua, all of Sacramento, are accused of running an unlicensed business from their residence in Sacramento where they bought stolen catalytic converters.

The trio are accused of then shipping them to DG Auto Parts LLC in New Jersey for processing. Authorities say the Vang family sold more than $38 million in stolen catalytic converters to DG Auto.

The owners of DG Auto then allegedly sold the metal powders extracted from the catalytic converters for over $545 million.

