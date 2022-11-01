Truckee appoints new Chief of Police

New Truckee Police Chief Danny Renfrow
New Truckee Police Chief Danny Renfrow
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:57 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - The Truckee Police Department has announced the appointment of a new Chief of Police.

Danny Renfrow has been with the department for 19 years and is the first Police Chief to have served the organization exclusively during his law enforcement career.

Renfrow had been serving as the town’s acting chief since January. After evaluating the applicants for the position, the town of Truckee decided Renfrow would become the town’s permanent chief.

“I have been fortunate to serve under and with some incredible leaders, each of whom has helped me to learn, grow, and advance. I have had the unique opportunity to have either worked in or directly supervised every sworn assignment in the Truckee Police Department, which I believe provides an exclusive perspective of our overall operation and ways to improve our service,” said Renfrow.

His hiring is the culmination of a hiring process that began in March of this year, and included interviews with a community panel, public safety panel, Town employee panel, the Town’s Department Head team and Police Command Staff.

