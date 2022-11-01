SPCA of Northern Nevada kicks off month-long Giving Tuesday campaign with dollar-for-dollar match

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tuesday, Nov. 1 is the kick-off for the SPCA of Northern Nevada’s Giving Tuesday fundraiser.

Executive director, Jill Vacchina Dobbs, and communications manager, Emily Lee, stopped by Morning Break to promote this life-saving campaign that will support SPCA-NN’s various programs, including their rural and community shelter rescue program, affordable vaccine clinics, Todd’s Medical Fund for veterinary financial assistance and the community’s only affordable spay/neuter program.

From Nov. 1-29, anyone who gives to the SPCA-NN will have their donation matched dollar-for-dollar up to $40,000, doubling their impact toward saving and improving the lives of pets in northern Nevada.

About #GivingTuesday: Held on Nov. 29 this year, #GivingTuesday takes place annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving to inspire people to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support. Just as Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become synonymous with holiday shopping, the goal of Giving Tuesday is to be a national day of philanthropy.

