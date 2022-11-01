Sex offender wanted in Arkansas arrested in Reno for attempted home invasion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man wanted in Arkansas for failing to register as a sex offender was arrested in Reno for an attempted home invasion.

Officers with the Reno Police Department arrested Jerry Green in the early morning hours of Oct. 27 for attempting to break into a home on the 1300 block of Butler Street.

Detectives with the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit determined Green had been living in Reno for a year and a half and had never registered as a sex offender.

Green was convicted in February 2011 of first-degree rape of a victim under 14, first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 16, and first-degree rape with the use of force, threats, or violence.

