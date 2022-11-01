RPD says human remains found near Lower Evans Canyon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department says human remains were found in the area of Lower Evans Canyon Monday night.

They say around 5:00 p.m., someone called in and said they had found human remains in the dirt area east of there. Detectives from the Robbery/Homicide unit are investigating.

Washoe County’s RAVEN unit assisted with the response due to the darkness. Their investigation continued through to the next morning.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call RPD.

