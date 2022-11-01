The Road Ahead with RTC: RIDE FREE on RTC Transit Services on Election Day

By Carlos Macias
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:35 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is proud to provide free transportation to the community on all transit services on Tuesday, November 8, for Election Day.

In partnership with the Washoe County Registrar of Voters, the RTC is offering free transit service to everyone to be able to reach polling locations. Please check route and schedule information at rtcwashoe.com, as not all polling locations are served by transit.

“Access to the election process should not be a barrier for anyone choosing to vote in person. Using public transportation to reach the polls is an opportunity open to everyone in our community,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas.

There are a variety of benefits to taking public transportation. For example, if you take a bus, you help reduce greenhouse gas emissions into our environment, which helps promote better air quality in the Truckee Meadows. In addition, public transportation can ease traffic congestion and save fuel.

Free transit also spurs increased ridership and encourages people who have not tried transit before to do so.

The RTC will also provide free transportation on all transit services on Friday, November 11, in honor of Veterans Day.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Churchill County says two kids died in the crash over the weekend
Churchill County says 2 children die in UTV crash
Fatal crash graphic.
DUI crash in North Valleys kills passenger
A crashed vehicle is seen in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took...
Authorities crack down on two Reno sideshows, arrest nine
Robert Earl Anderson
Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries
Austin Burkett
Reno man sentenced to maximum of 20 years in DUI crash

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Pyramid Way lane closures begin today
NDOT reminds drivers of enhanced 511 NV Travel Info System
NDOT reminds drivers of new 511 NV Travel Info System ahead of winter driving conditions
NV Energy announced Wednesday it will be moving a gas main to accommodate a highway widening...
Gas main relocation will force local road closures
The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Seeks Community Input on McCarran Blvd. Study
The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Seeks Community Input on McCarran Blvd. Study