Reno Police asking for help finding missing person with dementia

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a missing elderly woman.

They say 70-year-old Nga Thi Dao was last seen walking on Plumb Lane in Reno Tuesday morning. Dao suffers from dementia and is a diabetic.

She is described as an Asian female, four foot nine, 120 pounds with chin length black hair and brown eyes. Dao was last seen wearing an army green colored jacket, a bright green sweater, black pants, and black slip-on shoes.

She has been located in the past near the Grand Sierra Resort, but RPD says she may be trying to walk to the Reno Tahoe Airport. They urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call RPD at 775-334-2226.

