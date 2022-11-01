Reno Fire Department to implement new power tools for emergency response

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Operations with the Reno Fire Department will now be easier and more efficient.

“This is huge for the emergency scene and the citizens we serve in Reno,” said Reno Fire Division Chief Jeff Voskamp.

The Reno Fire Department showcased its newest tools on Tuesday. They’ve added cutters, power drills, jackhammers, and other tools as well.

The new tools are all from the brand Makita, and are all battery powered, alleviating problems caused in the past with gas powered tools in smoky environments.

“This will be the first time that we have all the tools from the same manufacturer and the same line,” Voskamp said. “If all these apparatuses are on scene you can switch out the batteries and they work interchangeably.”

Voskamp says he expects the tools to be used on a daily basis, and not just when there are flames present.

“Our trucks will carry windshield cutters which we used to do with a saw or an ax,” he explained. “It creates a lot less trauma for the person in the car and a cleaner cut.”

Reno fire says you can expect full implementation of these new tools in the next two weeks.

