Reno Blues Society invites community to M*A*S*H B*A*S*H veterans benefit dance
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:50 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tickets are on sale for the Reno Blues Society’s M*A*S*H B*A*S*H this weekend.
President, Jamie Klund, stopped by Morning Break to talk about how the dance, featuring music by Blue Haven, will benefit a veteran service non-profit in the community.
The dance takes place Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Ramada by Wyndham (1000 E 6th Street).
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Music is from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door for $25. Members get $5 for the 50/50 raffle.
