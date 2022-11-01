Pyramid Way lane closures begin today

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:00 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Lane closures on Pyramid Way in Sparks are slated to begin today for the repaving of a section of roadway.

Starting Nov. 1 and lasting through Nov. 11, daytime single lane closures will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on southbound Pyramid Way from Greenbrae Drive to Prater Way.

Single lane closures will also take place overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. for paving. NDOT will keep at least one lane open in each direction for travel during the construction.

More than three inches of aging roadway surface will be removed and repaved as a cost-effective way to resurface and preserve the roadway

