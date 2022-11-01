Open Enrollment period begins for Nevada Health Link

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The open enrollment period began Tuesday for Nevada Health Link. Those who don’t qualify for Medicare or Medicaid can sign up for coverage through the Silver State Exchange.

People can learn more about available health insurance plans at a community health fair. It’s happening Friday at the Downtown Reno Library at 301 S. Center St. It runs from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The open enrollment period for 2023 runs through January 15, 2023. Those who enroll by 11:59 p.m. on December 31 will have health insurance coverage effective January 1; those who enroll between January 1 and January 15 will have coverage effective February 1, 2023.

