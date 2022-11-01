NDOT reminds drivers of new 511 NV Travel Info System ahead of winter driving conditions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting Tuesday, winter driving conditions are expected in our region and Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) officials want drivers to be safe.

Earlier this month, the agency launched a new 511 Nevada Travel Information System. First made available in 2007, the free service allows users to get up-to-the-minute state highway conditions.

NDOT’s public information officer, Meg Ragonese said the most prominent enhancement drivers will see is a new base map layer and navigation.

“The navigation you’ll find now in the system really resembles google maps,” she said. “You can actually set a leaving departure point and arrival point and you can see all the highway conditions on your specific commute.”

Other added features include future construction so you can know if a major project is coming to your commute route and Waze reports.

“Those (Waze reports) are driver reports of incidents or other activities on the roadway to help you keep better informed,” said Ragonese.

“My 511″ continues to allow users to create customized reports for the route of their choice and receive emails or push notification alerts as well as set a preferred map and traffic camera views.

If you were already registered for customized alerts, you will need to log onto nvroads.com or the new Nevada 511 app to sign up for alerts through the new system.

The app includes drive mode which, for safety, limits use of app to audio alerts while driving.

According to Ragonese, there have been more than 13 million visits to the site since it first launched.

“Not only does this help individual drivers to know the road conditions ahead, it also helps our entire transportation system by having a more educated motorist,” she said.

Other useful tools in the system include road weather information and trucker mode, highlighting truck-specific information, such as truck parking.

According to a press release, the new system will offer additional capacity to handle higher call and log-in volumes, particularly during weather and other high usages

Aside from the website and the app, before you head out the door you can always dial 511. It will prompt you to put in the highway number you will be traveling and the system will list road conditions including, closures and crashes.

With Nevada law prohibiting use of handheld devices while behind the wheel, NDOT reminds motorists to dial or log on before driving.

You can access the system by going to nvroads.com or downloading the Nevada 511 app. To create a customized route, all you have to do is create an account.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.