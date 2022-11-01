Mammovan visits Gardnerville this week

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Health Centers Mammovan will be in Gardnerville later this week on Wednesday and Thursday.

The van offers mammograms to women regardless of economic status. You can read more about their mission here.

Both screenings will take place at the Douglas County Senior Center on 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.

Each event will begin at 7:40 a.m., but the Thursday event ends at 3:40 p.m., while Wednesday’s event ends 20 minutes earlier.

