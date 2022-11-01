Mail-in voting trending in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back in May of 2021, Nevada’s legislature passed AB 321 which changed the way Nevadans could vote here in the Silver State.

Lawmakers cited COVID, and its threat to voting in person. The law required all county registrars to send mail in ballots to all active registered voters. Early voting and same day voting were still intact, but lawmakers believed mail-in balloting would set many voters’ minds at ease.

This is the first major election cycle, where COVID is not a major concern for voters. It appears however, mail-in voting is here to stay.

“I think Nevadans are taking a strong liking to mail-in ballot as they have in every other state that has adopted it,” says Fred Lokken, a political science professor at Truckee Meadows Community College. “There are Nevadans who have greatly increased their interest in this round showing that, I think we are trending, this is going to become the major way by which we vote,” he says.

Lokken says an advantage of mail-in voting: technology has allowed registered voters to track their ballot--when it is received by the registrar and when their votes are counted.

Voters can take their time and do their research and mark their ballot before sending it off. It can be placed in the mail or dropped off at boxes throughout Washoe County.

“So for anyone that has any discomfort or lack of confidence, they have vehicles by which they can know their ballot is getting to the registrar and it is going to count,” says Lokken.

Here in Washoe County yesterday alone more than 40,000-mail-in ballots arrived at the registrar’s office. That compares to a little more than 3500 who early voted on Monday.

The totals are impressive with more than 220,000 Washoe County residents voting by mail to this point. Almost 34,000 have early-voted in-person; for a total of 250,000-votes cast as of October 31, 2022.

That’s still nearly a seven to one ratio of mail-in to in-person voters.

“Nevada has a very terrible voter participation rate,” says Lokken. “But we have really moved the needle in this process with mail-in voting… Overall we are doing much better job of getting people into the process,” he says. What is the ultimate future of mail-in balloting here in Nevada?

Lokken says it may be dependent on a couple of things. The economics, and future technology which will guarantee its efficiency and accuracy.

And of course, what Nevada voters want.

