KOLO Cooks: Rice Box Kitchen owner guest chefs with a black sesame tapioca pork dumpling recipe

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:44 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Along with Reno Recipes’ Chef Jonathan Chapin, Perapol from Rice Box Kitchen joined the KOLO Cooks kitchen to make a delicious black sesame tapioca dumplings with a pork and sweet radish center served with a with sesame sake sauce.

You can watch Monday’s interview and demonstration for details on how to make this recipe, but you’re better off just visiting Perapol and buying his amazing Thai dumplings at Rice Box Kitchen located at 555 S. Virginia St. in Reno.

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

