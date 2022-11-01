Heavy police presence on north Reno street

The Reno Police Department responds to an incident on Shale Court in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 31, 2022.
The Reno Police Department responds to an incident on Shale Court in Reno, Nev. on Oct. 31, 2022.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:53 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police responded to an incident on Shale Court late Monday night. A large number of officers was seen along the street off Talus Way. Crime scene investigators were seen loading bags into a van. No information has been released about the incident, but officers said they expected to be at the scene all night.

This is a developing situation. Check back with this story for more information.

