Habitual offender and Reno man given life in prison

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man and habitual offender has been given life in prison with a possibility of parole after 10 years for felony eluding.

60-year-old Everett Wayne Kendall had racked up more than 40 years of criminal behavior, including 12 felony convictions, according to Washoe County.

The most recent case against Everett began in February 2022 when the state’s repeat offender program began investigating him in connection with several criminal offenses including eluding a police officer.

In April, a Reno police officer attempted a traffic stop against him in the area of Wells and Sutro.

Kendell fled from the stop at a high rate of speed, continuing to drive in a reckless and dangerous manner in residential areas, including a school zone on Valley Road.

The pursuit was ultimately terminated due to the risk to the public. He was later located and attempted to physically resist officers before he was taken into custody.

Kendell plead guilty in September to one count of felony eluding.

