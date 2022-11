RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is investigating a fire that burned a Palomino Valley home Monday night. It was reported around 8:30 p.m. Monday night on Ernie Lane. The home was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

Two people were displaced by the fire, but no injuries are reported.

