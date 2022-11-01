BLM selling Christmas tree cutting permits in the Elko District

There is a limit of 10 permits per person
Permits to cut Christmas trees are now available
Permits to cut Christmas trees are now available(Source: Tucson News Now)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:05 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Managment Elko District has now made permits for Christmas Tree cutting available.

They will go on sale for $4 now until Dec. 24 and are available at the Elko District Office, 3900 E. Idaho St, during regular office hours, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

You can also get the permits online through the BLM Special Forest Products Online System here. BLM tree permits are also available at the Montello Post Office at 143 Front St, Montello, NV 89830, Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.; Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

There is a limit of 10 permits per person and are for individual use only.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Churchill County says two kids died in the crash over the weekend
Churchill County says 2 children die in UTV crash
Fatal crash graphic.
DUI crash in North Valleys kills passenger
A crashed vehicle is seen in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took...
Authorities crack down on two Reno sideshows, arrest nine
Robert Earl Anderson
Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries
Austin Burkett
Reno man sentenced to maximum of 20 years in DUI crash

Latest News

Reno Blue Society MASH BASH Preview
Reno Blues Society invites community to M*A*S*H B*A*S*H veterans benefit dance
KOLO Cooks: Thai Dumplings
KOLO Cooks: Rice Box Kitchen owner guest chefs with a black sesame tapioca pork dumpling recipe
Open enrollment closes in April
State treasurer opens enrollment for prepaid college tuition program
The gate on Ash Canyon Road near Carson City
Ash Canyon Road gate closes for the winter