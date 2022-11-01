BLM selling Christmas tree cutting permits in the Elko District

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Managment Elko District has now made permits for Christmas Tree cutting available.

They will go on sale for $4 now until Dec. 24 and are available at the Elko District Office, 3900 E. Idaho St, during regular office hours, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

You can also get the permits online through the BLM Special Forest Products Online System here. BLM tree permits are also available at the Montello Post Office at 143 Front St, Montello, NV 89830, Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.; Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

There is a limit of 10 permits per person and are for individual use only.

