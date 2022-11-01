Ash Canyon Road gate closes for the winter

It will open again in the spring
The gate on Ash Canyon Road near Carson City
The gate on Ash Canyon Road near Carson City(Carson City)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:22 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The gate on Ash Canyon Road in Carson City has been closed for the winter.

The closure was announced on Tuesday, and the Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for the winter season.

The gate will open again in the spring after the winter precipitation has passed, and seasonal maintenance has been completed.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Churchill County says two kids died in the crash over the weekend
Churchill County says 2 children die in UTV crash
Fatal crash graphic.
DUI crash in North Valleys kills passenger
A crashed vehicle is seen in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took...
Authorities crack down on two Reno sideshows, arrest nine
Robert Earl Anderson
Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries
Austin Burkett
Reno man sentenced to maximum of 20 years in DUI crash

Latest News

The van will be in Gardnerville this week
Mammovan visits Gardnerville this week
(Source: MGN)
Pyramid Way lane closures begin today
The general election is a week from today, wanting to represent Ward 4 on the Sparks City...
Meet the Sparks City Council Ward 4 candidates
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather