Ash Canyon Road gate closes for the winter
It will open again in the spring
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:22 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The gate on Ash Canyon Road in Carson City has been closed for the winter.
The closure was announced on Tuesday, and the Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for the winter season.
The gate will open again in the spring after the winter precipitation has passed, and seasonal maintenance has been completed.
