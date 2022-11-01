74-year-old man rescued after spending 30 hours lost in the woods

Authorities in Maine found a 74-year-old man who had gone missing for 30 hours in the woods. (SOURCE: Maine Department of Fisheries & Wildlife)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:34 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Authorities in Maine said a 74-year-old man who had been missing in the woods for 30 hours has been found.

The Department of Fisheries & Wildlife said game warden Michael Latti and his K9, Luna, located the Etna man Monday afternoon.

The department said the man was hypothermic and dehydrated after spending 30 hours lost in the woods.

Fortunately, game wardens were able to rehydrate the man, warm him up and fly him out of the woods via a Maine Forest Service helicopter. The man was later examined and released from care in good health.

The man told officials he did not think he would have survived another night in the woods. He said he knew he was saved when he heard Luna’s bell and felt the dog lick his face.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Churchill County says two kids died in the crash over the weekend
Churchill County says 2 children die in UTV crash
Fatal crash graphic.
DUI crash in North Valleys kills passenger
A crashed vehicle is seen in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took...
Authorities crack down on two Reno sideshows, arrest nine
Robert Earl Anderson
Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries
Austin Burkett
Reno man sentenced to maximum of 20 years in DUI crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about gas prices and oil companies profits, in the Roosevelt Room of...
LIVE: Biden discusses Social Security, Medicare
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Supreme Court clears way for Graham testimony in Georgia
Reno Blue Society MASH BASH Preview
Reno Blues Society invites community to M*A*S*H B*A*S*H veterans benefit dance
Rescuers extinguish a fire caused by missile strikes in the Cherkasy region of Ukraine on...
Russia reinforces military, expands Kherson evacuations
KOLO Cooks: Thai Dumplings
KOLO Cooks: Rice Box Kitchen owner guest chefs with a black sesame tapioca pork dumpling recipe