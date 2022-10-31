Workshop to empower women in real estate

Interest hikes hit housing market.
Interest hikes hit housing market.(CBS Newspath)
By Denise Wong
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:23 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ve probably been hearing a lot about the housing market these days and wondering if this is a good time to become an investor.  There’s an event planned to help women answer questions and make informed decisions.

The workshop will feature a panel of four female real estate investors who will share insight and tips.

The Future is Female workshop will take place both virtually and in-person on November 10, 2022 from 6 pm - 7 pm.  The in-person meeting will be at 295 Holcomb Ave, Suite 250 in Reno. Ticket holders who choose to attend the meeting virtually will be given a Zoom link.  There will also be a recording of the Zoom meeting sent out to all ticket holders.

All proceeds will benefit the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra.

You can find more information and a link to buy tickets here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash graphic.
DUI crash in North Valleys kills passenger
Child dies in UTV crash at Sand Mountain
A crashed vehicle is seen in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took...
Authorities crack down on two Reno sideshows, arrest nine
Top row left to right: Nathan William Gile-Page, Cameron Maile and Ian Unger. Bottom row, left...
Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests
Robert Earl Anderson
Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries

Latest News

Bollywood Dancing on Morning Break
Bollywood dance instructor offers Diwali-inspired workshop to celebrate India’s Festival of Lights
Dr. Randall Gates, Monday Motivations
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates shares why Alzheimer’s disease is being looked at as ‘Type 3 Diabetes’
Every October, Shari Way in Sparks transforms into "Scary Way" for Halloween.
Sparks neighborhood transforms from ‘Shari Way’ to ‘Scary Way’ for Halloween
The Sparks Police Department will be one of the seven police departments represented at the forum
Local law enforcement agencies hosting community forum Tuesday