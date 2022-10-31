Workshop to empower women in real estate

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ve probably been hearing a lot about the housing market these days and wondering if this is a good time to become an investor. There’s an event planned to help women answer questions and make informed decisions.

The workshop will feature a panel of four female real estate investors who will share insight and tips.

The Future is Female workshop will take place both virtually and in-person on November 10, 2022 from 6 pm - 7 pm. The in-person meeting will be at 295 Holcomb Ave, Suite 250 in Reno. Ticket holders who choose to attend the meeting virtually will be given a Zoom link. There will also be a recording of the Zoom meeting sent out to all ticket holders.

All proceeds will benefit the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra.

You can find more information and a link to buy tickets here.

