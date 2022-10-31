UNR on cutting edge of battery technology

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Earlier this month the Biden Administration awarded nearly $4-Billion dollars to universities and private industry around the country to develop modern battery technology as well as the factories to build them.

About $2,000,000 dollars will be headed to UNR.

That’s because the Chemical and Materials Engineering Department is on the leading edge of battery technology.

“Something that normally takes 20 years to build up a generation of workforce we are trying to do it in four to five,” says Prof Dev Chidambaram with the Chemical & Materials Engineering Department. “And that means it has its own limitations,” he says.

Not to be deterred, here in one laboratory one researcher is looking at a way for batteries to hold power in cold weather. Such a discovery could help NASA with unmanned vehicles on Mars and even the moon.

Other limitations include how far a battery can go before needing a charge. Professor Chidambaram says there’s some exciting research in that area.

“With time we are going to get there,” he says. “We are going to have more capacity packed into the same amount of batteries we have today. So therefore, we can go 600-miles to 700 miles at which point hopefully you will take a break,” says Professor Chidambaram.

That’s better than any car powered by one tank of gas.

The lifecycle of a battery won’t have to end with a car he says. A battery only capable of holding a small charge could be transferred over to solar or wind to store power.

The chemistry makeup of batteries can make them less safe as far as fire is concerned. Cars now have additional components to detect such a problem before it happens, Research still needs to be done to see if other less caustic materials can be used in battery technology.

Professor Chidambaram says none of this will be realized however, unless colleges and universities undertake programs which will educate and graduate engineers whose expertise revolves around battery technology. Of course expect Ph.Ds in Materials Science to develop battery technology of the future. But additional engineers are needed once those batteries reach the factory floor.

That’s why UNR has a Minor in Batteries and Storage Technology--the first in the country.

