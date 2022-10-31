Two dogs killed in Sun Valley fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two dogs were killed in a fire that burned a mobile home in Sun Valley Sunday night. The fire was reported around 5:45 p.m. at a home on Leon Drive. When Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews arrived, neighbors were attempting to fight the fire with a garden hose.

The people who lived in the home were not there when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

