Sparks neighborhood transforms from ‘Shari Way’ to ‘Scary Way’ for Halloween

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a neighborhood in Sparks that goes all out for Halloween. It’s a tradition that goes back decades and gets bigger every year.

It’s starts in early October when Shari Way gets a makeover. Residents call it, “Scary Way.”

Julie Muhle and her husband, Doug, take a lot of pride in their Beetlejuice house.

“Beetlejuice and monsters,” Muhle said. “Every year we just add a few more things.”

They started with just a few characters 35 years ago, but now they have dozens of creepy creatures. Beetlejuice characters takeover the driveway while monsters invade the yard. It wasn’t long before the larger than life Halloween display trend caught on among their neighbors.

“It’s kind of community thing when we all start putting decorations out,” Muhle said.

Including, the Martin family whose ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ house makes a statement.

“Every year it’s just gotten bigger and bigger and bigger,” Tara Martin said.

When she and her family moved into the neighborhood more than 10 years ago, she already knew what she was getting into.

“I grew up here,” Martin said. “I used to roam these streets. I had friends in almost all of these houses.”

So it wasn’t hard to convince her husband to get on board and take their decorating skills to the next level.

“He’s a huge Halloween fan,” Martin said. “My husband has kind of learned how to do the lights and all the technical stuff.”

You can tune into the radio and watch the lights dance in time to the whimsical playlist.

“When you watch a little kid come up to your house and their eyes are huge and there’s just that awe and that excitement, that’s why we do it,” Martin said. “That makes it all worth it.”

“It’s so special because it’s been memory-making,” Muhle said. “Someone just the other day said, ‘I’m 30 now and I was a little kid when I started coming here and now this is my child and we drive through here every day for a month.’ I feel very special to be a part of that.”

So whether you’re coming for the creepy or the kooky, the mysterious or spooky, ‘Scary Way’ is the ultimate neighborhood to trick or treat.

“I love this neighborhood,” Martin said.

Martin says her family alone gives out 2,500 pieces of candy every year. They expect anywhere from three to five-thousand people will come through the neighborhood on Halloween night.

If you plan on bring the family to Scary Way Monday night, here’s some things to know:

Type ‘3132 Shari Way’ in Sparks into your GPS app and it’ll bring you to the right place. Everything will get started around 6:30 p.m. Be prepared to park a few streets away and walk to Shari Way. Some houses, like the Martin’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” house, will offer alternative treats for kids with allergies or for those who can’t have candy.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.